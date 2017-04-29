Corbyn urges young people to 'step up', vote, and 'claim future'

He said: "Barely 40% of 18-24 year olds normally turn out to vote. The Conservatives are more than happy with this state of affairs - apathy and resignation will secure them seats on election day."

Speaking at a campaign event in Whitechapel, east London, on Saturday the Labour leader claimed some 2.4m young people were missing from the country's electoral register as he encouraged young voters to have a say in an election which "will define our times".

Jeremy Corbyn has urged young people across Britain to "step up", register to vote, and "claim your future" ahead of the upcoming election.

Warning the audience not to be "taken in" by Tory claims that the early election is all about Brexit, Corbyn said that the dividing lines when it comes to the vote will be "a clash of interests between working people on the one hand, and the privileged and super-rich on the other".

He added: "Make no mistake; a Brexit for the few is being cooked up by this government. One where any money saved is handed out as tax cuts to the super-rich and their corporations."

Conservative Party chairman Sir Patrick McLoughlin rejected Corbyn's claims about Brexit, stating "only Theresa May can offer the strong and stable leadership our country needs with 27 EU countries lining up to oppose us".

He said: " "At this election there is a very clear choice on the ballot paper. Do you want Theresa May to protect Britain's interests through Brexit and beyond - or the weak, floundering and nonsensical Jeremy Corbyn who doesn't even have the confidence of three quarters of his own MPs?"