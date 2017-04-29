- ITV Report
Corbyn urges young voters to 'step up and claim your future'
Jeremy Corbyn is expected to urge young voters to "step up" and register to vote to prevent being "held back" by the Conservatives.
The Labour leader will say there are figures showing that 2.4 million young people are missing from the electoral register and a turnout rate of just 40% among 18 to 24-year-olds as he urges them to "claim your future".
During a speech in east London on Saturday, Mr Corbyn will say: "It's not that our young people don't have the energy and talent to succeed. Our country is full of potential.
"But something hangs on people's lips - though it typically goes unspoken.
"It's the unheard story of why so many of us are scaling back our hopes and dreams in favour of just getting by.
"It's the reason why this country is unable to unleash its potential.
"Because as families, communities - entire regions - we are all being held back," he will say.
Mr Corbyn will also accuse the Conservatives of preparing to deliver a "Brexit for the few" which will only benefit the super-rich and big corporations.
He will say the Tories' "friends and backers" have a "get out of jail free card" and will benefit from Theresa May's plans to hand tax cuts to the rich while at the same time she erodes workers' rights and environmental protections enshrined in EU law.
The Prime Minister will make a direct pitch to Scottish unionists on her first trip of the election campaign north of the border.
Mrs May will reiterate her insistence that voting Tory will bolster her hand in Brexit negotiations due to begin after the June 8 election.
The PM is expected to tell a rally: "My message to the people of Scotland today is clear: if you vote for me it will strengthen my hand in the Brexit negotiations.
"It will strengthen the union, strengthen the economy and together the UK and Scotland will flourish.
"Because when Scotland is flourishing, the rest of the United Kingdom is flourishing too," she will say.
In Leeds, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron will reiterate his claim that he could replace Mr Corbyn, who he has described as "demonstrably the worst leader in British political history", as leader of the official opposition.