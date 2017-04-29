Corbyn urges young voters to 'step up and claim your future'

Jeremy Corbyn is expected to urge young voters to "step up" and register to vote to prevent being "held back" by the Conservatives.

The Labour leader will say there are figures showing that 2.4 million young people are missing from the electoral register and a turnout rate of just 40% among 18 to 24-year-olds as he urges them to "claim your future".

During a speech in east London on Saturday, Mr Corbyn will say: "It's not that our young people don't have the energy and talent to succeed. Our country is full of potential.

"But something hangs on people's lips - though it typically goes unspoken.

"It's the unheard story of why so many of us are scaling back our hopes and dreams in favour of just getting by.

"It's the reason why this country is unable to unleash its potential.

"Because as families, communities - entire regions - we are all being held back," he will say.

Mr Corbyn will also accuse the Conservatives of preparing to deliver a "Brexit for the few" which will only benefit the super-rich and big corporations.

He will say the Tories' "friends and backers" have a "get out of jail free card" and will benefit from Theresa May's plans to hand tax cuts to the rich while at the same time she erodes workers' rights and environmental protections enshrined in EU law.