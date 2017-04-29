EU leaders to agree Brexit strategy in Brussels talks

The 27 member states remaining in the EU once the UK leaves will meet to discuss the Brexit strategy. Credit: PA

European Union leaders are attending a special summit later to formally agree their Brexit negotiating strategy. The 27 member states remaining in the EU once the UK departs will be represented in Brussels for the anticipated ratification of the joint approach they will adopt in the forthcoming separation talks. Draft proposals outlined by European Council president Donald Tusk were published last month. The EU 27 are expected to remain firmly committed to a "phased" approach to negotiations. Mr Tusk has said that before discussions on any future trading partnerships can take place, progress must be made on the UK disentangling from its ties to the EU.

European Council president Donald Tusk holding letter from Theresa May triggering Article 50. Credit: Wiktor Dabkowski/DPA/PA Images

Key issues in the first phase are the size of the "divorce bill" the UK will need to pay on departure which is estimated by EU officials to be approximately £50 billion. Another key issue is addressing uncertainty over the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and British expats residing on the continent. Mr Tusk has also said he is keen to ensure the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic remains to be "soft". He also said he wants to find how to avoid customs and immigrant checkpoints on the politically sensitive frontier - before moving negotiations to the second stage.

MEPs are set to attempt to establish what they want in return for backing a British exit settlement in two years Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka/DPA/PA