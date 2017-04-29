'Perfect storm' of pressures ahead for secondary schools, teachers say

A "perfect storm" of pressures could be looming for secondary schools as headteachers warn that the education system is facing the "real risk it will break".

According to the National Association of Head Teachers (Naht) budget cuts, changes to exams and problems recruiting teachers are all causing major upheaval and "loading more uncertainty onto the secondary system than ever before".

Theresa May has said the Conservative school policy will help create a place at a good school for every child and suggested most children's school choices are determined by where they live or their parents' wealth.