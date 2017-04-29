Pope urges 'mediation' between Washington and North Korea amid tensions over missile tests

The Pope said the situation with North Korea was becoming 'too hot' Credit: AP

Pope Francis has suggested a third country should try to mediate the dispute between North Korea and Washington, saying the situation had become "too hot" and the world risked a devastating war. The Pope was speaking to journalists on board the Papal plane returning from Cairo. His comments follow a failed missile test by North Korea, reported by South Korean military, and condemnation of that test by Donald Trump, the US president, who tweeted that it "disrespected the wishes of China and its president".

Pyonyang's failed missile test - the missile appeared to have blown up a few seconds into flight - follows increasing tensions between North Korea and the US and its allies over Kim Jong-un's regime's efforts to develop nuclear weapons and long-range missiles. The South Korean government condemned the test, saying the North will face "strong punitive measures" if it continues.

US and South Korean officials said the test, from an area north of the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, appeared to have failed, in what would be a fourth successive unsuccessful missile test since March. Speaking on condition of anonymity, US officials said the missile was probably a medium-range weapon known as a KN-1. Japan has also condemned the missile test launch as "absolutely unacceptable and a violation of UN resolutions".

Travelling back to Italy on Saturday, Pope Francis also said he was ready to meet Mr Trump when he is in Europe next month but that he was not aware that Washington had made any request for a meeting. In answer to a question about the tensions between the US and North Korea, Francis said the UN should re-assert its leadership in world diplomacy because it had become "too watered down". Separately on Saturday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said the US should show restraint and warned that Mr Kim "wants to end the world".

