Prince Harry joins crowd at Twickenham for Army v Navy match

Prince Harry has joined thousands of cheering rugby fans at Twickenham to watch the Army take on their Royal Navy rivals.

He attended the match in his role as patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, the official charity for this year's game, following the teams out of the tunnel onto the pitch.

Harry, a former army captain, could be seen standing to attention and singing the national anthem, played by the Royal Marines band.

Before taking his pitch-side seat among competitors from the 2014 and 2016 Invictus Games, Harry met the players from both teams and the referees.