- ITV Report
Prince Harry joins crowd at Twickenham for Army v Navy match
Prince Harry has joined thousands of cheering rugby fans at Twickenham to watch the Army take on their Royal Navy rivals.
He attended the match in his role as patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, the official charity for this year's game, following the teams out of the tunnel onto the pitch.
Harry, a former army captain, could be seen standing to attention and singing the national anthem, played by the Royal Marines band.
Before taking his pitch-side seat among competitors from the 2014 and 2016 Invictus Games, Harry met the players from both teams and the referees.
There was also a special message from Rugby World Cup winner and England ace Jonny Wilkinson was also played ahead of the match, in which he said: "I cannot imagine the strength, courage and sacrifice it takes to serve in the armed forces."
Wilkinson asked those in attendance to applaud those currently serving on operations around the world - and the packed stands of Twickenham and Harry enthusiastically joined in.
At half-time the prince took part in a pitch-side interview with 2014 Invictus Games competitor JJ Chalmers, as well as two-time former competitor and Toronto hopeful Scott Meenagh.
Harry told the 81,577-strong crowd, as well as those watching on television at home, the match was a fantastic way for the "armed forces to come together".
Speaking about the growth of the Invictus Games - the Paralympic-style competition for wounded or sick service personnel and veterans - Harry said "more and more people are coming forward" and taking part, and stressed that "mental fitness is as important as physical fitness".