Strictly Come Dancing star Louise Redknapp denies that her marriage is in trouble
Strictly Come Dancing star Louise Redknapp has denied that her 18-year marriage is in trouble.
It follows a report in The Sun which claimed the former Eternal singer, 42 and ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp, 43, were fighting to save their relationship.
The newspaper said that the couple were "determined" to stop their union falling victim to the so-called Strictly "curse".
A host of celebrity contestants have split from their partners while competing on or following their appearance on the BBC1 show.
But a spokesperson for the couple said: "Rumours of separation are completely untrue.
"Louise and Jamie are looking forward to a nice weekend celebrating."
The couple are celebrating Jamie's mother Sandra's 70th birthday.
Ex-pop star Redknapp lost out on the glitterball trophy to presenter Ore Oduba last year.