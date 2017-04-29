Take Me Out couple set to walk down the aisle

A couple who met on Take Me Out are preparing to say "I do" today as they become the sixth couple from the programme to walk down the aisle after finding love with the help of the show.

Beckie Louise Finch and Adam Ryan first locked eyes during the last series of the TV dating programme but in a surprising twist the groom-to-be didn't actually choose his future missus to be his date at the time.

Adam turned off Beckie’s light when they met on the show and opted to take one of the other female contestants to the fictional Isle of Fernando's for a date before realising his mistake and later tracking down his future Mrs Ryan on Facebook.

The happy couple went on to get engaged last June and have credited Take Me Out for helping make it happen.