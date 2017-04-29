Team Trump: The ammunition behind Trump’s first 100 days

US President Trump has been in office for 100 days. Credit: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

By ITV News Washington Producer Dominique Heckels

Speaking at a gun convention was an unorthodox PR stunt but not at all surprising given Donald Trump’s support of the second amendment. At the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) forum on Friday, President Trump vowed to “never infringe on the right of the [US] people to keep and bear arms”, testifying that freedom is not a gift from the government, but a “gift from god.” ITV News took to a gun range in Maryland to find out if those that voted to “Make America Great Again” want to recoil the Trumpian buffer on his 100th day in office, or, is a suggested hang fire on this presidency a card completely off the table?

Credit: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

We came across Elvis, an avid Trump fan. All doubt seemed to surpass him as he told us that so far the US president is doing a “good job, he is keeping his promise to make America great again.” And as for an un-repealed and un-rejected Obamacare? A travel ban overturned by the courts? Elvis is adamant that “it's not something that can just change overnight, it has to go through a process. So he is doing everything, to make everything running.”

Credit: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

As for the wall Mr Trump so vehemently spoke of, no plans or intention to build along the Mexican border have surfaced. In fact, the budget for the wall has been pushed back to avoid a government shutdown on Saturday. Despite this, Elvis still has faith: “He will find a way. I know he will find a way. The healthcare, he will find a way for the budgets for the wall to be built . He has to keep America fair, we have to be safe… So far so good, 100%...yes, always with him.” Regurgitating Trumpian propaganda, Elvis spewed that Mr Trump is by no means out-of-battery, he’s “keeping to his campaign promises, he's making America great again and we will be great again.”

Similarly Michael Kovacevich, a conservative, thinks Trump is doing the best he can despite fighting “a lot of opposition”. For Michael, Trump’s stumbling blocks in passing bills, is due to the “system of checks and caucuses. The government has, you know he can do his best, he can try. "But there’s a reason there's executive, judicial and legislative branches . He can't force things through which is somewhat good you know,” he said.