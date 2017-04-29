Theresa May to urge Scots to vote Tory to 'strengthen the union'

The Prime Minister will make a direct pitch to Scottish unionists on her first trip of the election campaign north of the border.

Mrs May will reiterate her insistence that voting Tory will bolster her hand in Brexit negotiations due to begin after the June 8 Genera Election.

The PM is expected to tell a rally: "My message to the people of Scotland today is clear: if you vote for me it will strengthen my hand in the Brexit negotiations.

Mrs May has turned down First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's call for a second independence referendum to try and protect Scotland's status in the European single market, and will stress the importance of strengthening the union.

"It will strengthen the union, strengthen the economy and together the UK and Scotland will flourish.

"Because when Scotland is flourishing, the rest of the United Kingdom is flourishing too," she will say.