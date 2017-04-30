Weather: Varied weather for Sunday

Weather will be varied across the country through the second half of the long Bank Holiday weekend with springtime sunshine from the south-east of Scotland to the south-east of England but more cloud elsewhere.

Expect rain to set into the south-west, pouring in places, and moving into southern coastal counties.

Elsewhere it'll be drier with east coasts feeling cooler with the chilly breeze from the North Sea, but where there's sunshine in sheltered spots expect highs of 17-18C.