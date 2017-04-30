Anthony Joshua: 'You can't let success get to your head'

Anthony Joshua has said that he believes the saying that "you can't let your success get to you head or your failures get to your heart" as he talked about finding "balance" in life after his dramatic heavyweight win against Wladimir Klitschko.

Speaking the day after he sucessfully defended his IBF title for the third time, the modest British boxer told ITV news that as long as he is happy "with or without stardom and finance" then that was the main thing for him.