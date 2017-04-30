- ITV Report
-
Anthony Joshua: 'You can't let success get to your head'
Anthony Joshua has said that he believes the saying that "you can't let your success get to you head or your failures get to your heart" as he talked about finding "balance" in life after his dramatic heavyweight win against Wladimir Klitschko.
Speaking the day after he sucessfully defended his IBF title for the third time, the modest British boxer told ITV news that as long as he is happy "with or without stardom and finance" then that was the main thing for him.
Joshua, who beat Klitschko after a dramatic 11th round stoppage in front of record crowds at Wembley Stadium this weekend, also said that although he was proud of the win there was still room for improvement as he looks ahead to being even better for future fights.
He said: "I know where I need to improve."
Describing the bout against Klitschko as being about "guts, pride, glory" he also said that while he was proud of his win against the Russian there would be more to come as he wanted to be even better against future opponents.