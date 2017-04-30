'Best before' labels could be removed to help cut £10bn food waste in the UK

Credit: ITV News

Teaching children in schools about food waste, phasing out "best before" labels and forcing supermarkets to sell "wonky vegetables" are some of the proposals from MPs trying to tackle the UK's food waste problem. A damning report revealed that over £10bn worth of food is thrown away by UK households every year. The environment, food and rural affairs select committee said the government should set an "ambitious" national reduction target to cut the food waste that costs the average person £200 a year.

Credit: PA

According to the report from the parliamentary committee raising awareness of food waste from a young age should be a priority and the government should examine how lessons on food and avoiding waste can be incorporated into the curriculum, they said. MPs also said it is also essential that the waste reduction body Wrap, which has seen its public funding cut despite its achievements in reducing food waste through voluntary agreements, has sufficient money from the government to maintain its efforts. The incoming government should continue with a review on food date labelling, looking particularly at whether there is a need for "best before" dates which can mislead and confuse people, they said. The report also suggests food businesses and retailers over a certain size should be forced to separate food waste for collection. Supermarkets should be required by the government to publish data on the amount of food they bin, was another proposal by MPs. Tesco was commended in the report for already publishing the data and Sainsbury's for moving in the same direction. Retailers should also increase the amount of surplus food they give away to charities instead of putting in the bin, and improve their packaging such as increasing resealable packets, to help consumers reduce waste, the report said.

MPs are proposing that sell-by dates on food labels are removed in a bid to reduce the £10bn of food waste. Credit: PA