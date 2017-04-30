Chainsmokers surprise students by gatecrashing student prom

The US dance duo The Chainsmokers surprised hundreds of students by gate-crashing their prom in the US.

The producers Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart made the surprise appearance on Saturday night in Illinois at Huntley High School's senior prom.

The duo are currently on tour and decided to gatecrash the event after seeing it was taking place opposite the Allstate Arena where they would later be playing their sell-out show.

Posting a photo of themselves at the prom with the students on Twitter they said: "Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not :)"