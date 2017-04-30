Corbyn pledges free school meals for primary school pupils

Jeremy Corbyn has pledged that Labour will introduce free school meals for all primary school pupils if his party win the general election.

Outlining his intention to "ensure that every single child receives a healthy and nutritious meal" he said that he believed the plan would help increase children's productivity in the classroom as well as helping parents financially.

He said: "Labour has set out a plan to help give every young person the best start in life possible, by introducing universal free school meals for pupils at primary schools. It’s a policy that is fully costed, and will be paid for by introducing VAT on private school fees.

"There are clear educational benefits to providing universal free school meals. It boosts the attainment and level of education of our children. We know that these early formative years are the most important in a child’s education and we have a duty to provide for our children the best we possibly can throughout that period."