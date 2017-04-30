- ITV Report
-
Corbyn pledges free school meals for primary school pupils
Jeremy Corbyn has pledged that Labour will introduce free school meals for all primary school pupils if his party win the general election.
Outlining his intention to "ensure that every single child receives a healthy and nutritious meal" he said that he believed the plan would help increase children's productivity in the classroom as well as helping parents financially.
He said: "Labour has set out a plan to help give every young person the best start in life possible, by introducing universal free school meals for pupils at primary schools. It’s a policy that is fully costed, and will be paid for by introducing VAT on private school fees.
"There are clear educational benefits to providing universal free school meals. It boosts the attainment and level of education of our children. We know that these early formative years are the most important in a child’s education and we have a duty to provide for our children the best we possibly can throughout that period."
Mr Corbyn added: "We will ensure that every single child receives a healthy and nutritious meal which will not only boost children’s productivity in the classroom but also helps to ensure their personal wellbeing, no matter what their background.
"Children eating together is a great start in life.
"So not only will the policy help children throughout their time in education, it will also help teachers who will see the benefits of improved concentration and improved attainment in the classroom. And it will help parents who will not only save money but will have the peace of mind in knowing that their child is getting a healthy school meal during the day."
The Labour leader's promise was made as he addressed members of the National Association of Head Teachers (Naht) at their annual conference on Sunday and as pre-election campaigning continued in earnest.
Earlier in the day Prime Minister Theresa May also hinted at some of the Conservative government's manifesto pledges including a promise that they will not increase VAT if they win the General Election.