Farron: 'There is a vacancy for the leader of the opposition'

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has said his party is aiming to put itself in the position to be the "strong opposition that Britain desperately needs".

In an interview on the BBC's Andrew Marr show, Mr Farron said of his party's 2015 election drubbing: "Nobody can affect the result of the last election. We can hopefully affect the result of the one that's coming.

"Let's not pretend the prime minister has chosen this election to for any other reason than a cold, calculated desire to do what is right for the Conservative Party, not for the country.