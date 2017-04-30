- ITV Report
Farron: 'There is a vacancy for the leader of the opposition'
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has said his party is aiming to put itself in the position to be the "strong opposition that Britain desperately needs".
In an interview on the BBC's Andrew Marr show, Mr Farron said of his party's 2015 election drubbing: "Nobody can affect the result of the last election. We can hopefully affect the result of the one that's coming.
"Let's not pretend the prime minister has chosen this election to for any other reason than a cold, calculated desire to do what is right for the Conservative Party, not for the country.
Farron also criticised the Labour leader, saying: "What's blindingly obvious is that Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour party are obsessed with fighting among themselves."
"There is a vacancy for the leader of the opposition," he added.
"This is a historic moment for Britain, where we chose to go over the cliff edge of a hard Brexit or whether we chose to let the people decide on the terms of the deal."
Mr Farron also said that his party "should put ourselves in the position where we will say we will be the opposition."
"The strong opposition that Britain desperately needs," he added.