- ITV Report
Former Towie star Amy Childs confirms birth of baby girl
Reality TV star Amy Childs has confirmed the birth of her first child, describing her baby as "perfect".
Childs who shot to fame on ITV's The Only Way Is Essex, confirmed the arrival of her baby girl after being congratulated by Made In Chelsea's Binky Felstead on Twitter.
The 26-year-old, who has also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, replied: "Thank you hun she is perfect xxx."
Childs announced she was pregnant after reuniting with boyfriend Bradley Wright.
The star previously told OK! magazine: "I feel so overwhelmed and I keep waking up smiling... We've wanted a baby for so long so we're happier than ever."