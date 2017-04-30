McDonnell: 'No increases in income tax for middle and low earners'

John McDonnell has said voters can expect to see "no increases in income tax for middle or low earners" in Labour's election manifesto when it is released ahead of the upcoming snap election.

Speaking on ITV's Peston on Sunday the Shadow Chancellor also stated that his party does not want to raise VAT as he made assurances that "we'll end the tax giveaways to the corporations and the rich" instead.

Mr McDonnell said: "We'll end the tax giveaways to the corporations and the rich, we'll demonstrate item by item how we'll fund those, and that will be about a fair taxation system but let me give this assurance there will be no increases in income tax for middle and low earners."