Mixed weather this Bank Holiday Monday

Bursts of rain for some of us this Bank Holiday Monday - heavy blustery, hit and miss downpours in places through England and Wales, with hail and thunder possible making it feel chilly and miserable. Where it stays drier, temperatures boosted to 15-16C in sheltered sunnier spots but feeling colder along east coasts with the breeze from the North Sea. Northern Britain and Northern Ireland will be drier with highs of peaking a 18C or more possible for western Scotland.