- ITV Report
-
Murder inquiry launched after man hit by car
A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a man who was hit by a car after being involved in an "altercation".
According to police Richard Broughton, 37, suffered fatal injuries after an "altercation where it is reported he was struck by a car" just before 7pm on Friday in Welland Crescent, Elsecar, near Barnsley.
Mr Broughton died in hospital on Sunday.
The car involved in is thought to be a Suzuki Swift and a vehicle matching the description was recovered by police in the Shaftesbury Drive area of Elsecar.
Anyone with information should call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
Alternatively information can also be emailed to police at enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 1021 of 28 April 2017.