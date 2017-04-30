Police given more time to quiz Whitehall terror suspect

Police have been granted extra time to question a man who is being held on suspicion of planning a terror attack.

It comes after the 27-year-old terror suspect was arrested in Parliament Street, Whitehall, by armed officers from the Met's Specialist Firearms Command on Thursday.

The male suspect was reportedly carrying a bag containing at least three knives when officers stopped him.

He has been detained under the Terrorism Act since his arrest and a warrant for further detention was granted at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday which allows police to hold him until Thursday May 4.