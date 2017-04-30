Swiss climber Ueli Steck dies in mountaineering accident near Mount Everest

World record setting climber Ueli Steck - known for his speed at scaling mountainous terrain - has died in an accident near Mount Everest.

The death of the Swiss athlete was confirmed by expedition organisers at Seven Summit Treks who said his body had been recovered from Camp 1 of Mount Nuptse on Sunday.

It was not immediately clear how 40-year-old Mr Steck died but it was known that he had been planning to climb the 8,850-metre (29,035-foot) Mount Everest and nearby Mount Lhotse next month.

Mr Steck is the first casualty of Nepal's spring mountaineering season which this year runs from March until May.