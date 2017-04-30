Theresa May on not raising VAT, welfare changes and Brexit

Theresa May has said the Conservative government will not increase VAT if they win the General Election.

In an interview with ITV's Peston on Sunday, the prime minister said: "We won't be increasing VAT."

Mrs May also signalled she will scrap a flagship "tax lock" pledge which also rules out increases to income tax and national insurance.

But she stressed that her party has "no plans" to increase the levels of income tax, adding: "We absolute want to reduce taxes on working families".

Speaking earlier on the programme, Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell also said his party was also does not want to raise VAT.