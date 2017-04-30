Trump says North Korea's Kim Jong-un is a 'pretty smart cookie'

The US President Donald Trump said if North Korea carry out a nuclear test he Credit: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President Trump has referred to the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as a "smart cookie", for managing to assume power after taking office at such a young age. The US President made the comments during an interview with CBS News programme Face the Nation on Sunday.

"At a very young age, he was able to assume power. A lot of people, I'm sure, tried to take that power away, whether it was his uncle or anybody else. And he was able to do it. So obviously, he's a pretty smart cookie," Trump's comments come after North Korea carried out a test-launch of what US officials said was a short-range ballistic missile, a test banned under United Nations sanctions. The missile test failed as it exploded just after take-off, but it further fuelled the mounting tension between the US, its allies and North Korea over its nuclear weapons programme.

