Windy with rain moving from the south-west in the Midlands

Today: It is going to be windy today. Rain in the southwest of England will gradually spread further north and east, probably not reaching Northern England, Scotland or Northern Ireland. The rain will be heavy at times in the south-west.

Tonight: Rain will continue sporadically overnight, with more heavy bursts in the south-west. It will spread further north later but Scotland and Northern Ireland are likely to stay dry and breezy.

Monday: The north will be dry, warm and sunny, especially further west. Showers or prolonged spells of rain will affect the south. Central parts will be fairly cloudy with patchy rain.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: The north and west will be mainly dry, bright and fairly warm. Cloudier further southeast with showery rain at times. Chilly in eastern counties. Becoming breezy generally.