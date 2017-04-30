Woman shot by police during anti-terror raid arrested

A woman who was shot by police during a counter-terrorism operation has been arrested after being released from hospital.

The 21-year-old was wounded by officers' gunfire on Thursday as they carried out an anti-terror raid at an address in Willesden, north-west London to thwart an "active plot".

She was released from hospital on Sunday afternoon and arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation, or instigation of acts of terrorism.

The arrest follows that of five other people, including a 16-year-old boy and two women, who were held immediately after the swoop in London, as well as a woman who was also arrested in Kent. All six suspects who were previously arrested are still being held on suspicion of terrorism offences after police were granted warrants of further detention to give them more time to question them.

Police have said the raids were part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation and were not connected to an arrest of a terror suspect in Whitehall earlier that day.