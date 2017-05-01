1D's Niall Horan excites fans with new single announcement

Former One Direction star Niall Horan has excited his fans by announcing he is to release a new single.

The singer announced the news on Twitter saying he will unveil a track called Slow Hands later this week.

The 23-year-old wrote: "I know you've been waiting and I'm delighted to announce my new single 'Slow Hands' will be out 4th May! "Can't wait for you all to hear it."

He added: "Don't think I've been this excited since the sega came out!"