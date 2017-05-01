Antibiotics 'can raise risk of miscarriage'

Antibiotics may double the risk of miscarriage in early pregnancy, a study suggests.

Canadian research found that taking the drugs raised the chances of having a miscarriage by between 60% and 100%.

The link was seen with many classes of antibiotic - including macrolides, quinolones, tetracyclines, sulphonamides and metronidazole.

However nitrofurantoin, often used to treat urinary tract infections in pregnant women, had no effect on miscarriage risk. Nor did the widely used antibiotic erythromycin.

The researchers looked at data from almost 9,000 cases of miscarriage at an average time of 14 weeks into pregnancy, involving girls and women between 15 and 45 years of age.

Study leader Dr Anick Berard, from the University of Montreal in Quebec, said: "Infections are prevalent during pregnancy.