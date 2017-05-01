Baby with rare medical condition reunited with parents after false abuse accusations

A couple who were accused of shaking their baby have been reunited with their child after it emerged she has a rare medical condition which causes "easy bruising".

Craig Stillwell and Carla Andrews, both 23, spent nine months under investigation after their daughter Effie suffered a bleed on the brain.

Miss Andrews has spoken out, saying: "I just wanted it out in the open that we were found innocent and I don't really want other parents that may have it to go through the same thing."

Effie collapsed when about five-months-old at home in Buckinghamshire in August 2016 and was taken to hospital.

Her father Craig Stillwell was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm as authorities believed Effie had been shaken and she was taken into care.