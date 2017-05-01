'Blood everywhere' as Boeing 777 hits 'severe turbulence'

At least 27 people suffered "fractures and bruises" on a Boeing 777 plane when it suffered "severe turbulence" flying from Moscow to Bangkok.

The Aeroflot flight hit an air pocket on Monday, the Russian embassy in Thailand confirmed in a statement.

Of the injured, 24 were Russian nationals and 15 of them were taken to a Bangkok hospital for treatment, it added. The other three injured were from Thailand.

Three Russians have undergone operations lasting several hours, Russian RIA news agency reported, citing a Russian diplomat in Bangkok.