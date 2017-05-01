- ITV Report
British man dies after 'taking selfie' on German motorway
A British man has been knocked down and killed after apparently trying to take a selfie on a German motorway.
The man, who is believed to be 22 and from Scotland, was with two friends when he was struck by the car on the A24 Autobahn in Gudow, near Hamberg on Sunday morning.
In a statement, police in the nearby city of Lubeck said witnesses reported seeing the men taking "cell phone pictures of themselves".
Police said they may have been drinking prior to the crash.
The victim, who has not been named, was hit by an Audi A6 driven by a 73-year-old man.
A Foreign Office spokesman said the victim's family are aware.
They added: "We are supporting the family of a British man who sadly died in Germany on April 30 and are in contact with the local authorities."