British man dies after 'taking selfie' on German motorway

A British man has been knocked down and killed after apparently trying to take a selfie on a German motorway.

The man, who is believed to be 22 and from Scotland, was with two friends when he was struck by the car on the A24 Autobahn in Gudow, near Hamberg on Sunday morning.

In a statement, police in the nearby city of Lubeck said witnesses reported seeing the men taking "cell phone pictures of themselves".