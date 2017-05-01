Cheryl and Liam Payne son's name is revealed

Cheryl and Liam Payne have reportedly named their baby son Bear.

The new parents decided the moniker suited their new arrival a few days after he arrived on March 22.

The Sun said the baby has his father's surname.

A source was quoted as saying: "Cheryl and Liam wanted to get to know their baby before deciding on a name.

"They spent over a week getting to know him first before deciding so they got to know him first.

"They didn't have the name Bear before the birth.

"But they'd been thinking of a name since meeting him and they just felt it suited him."