Corbyn attacks May's 'megaphone diplomacy' over Brexit

"Megaphone diplomacy" will not get a good deal for Britain during Brexit, Jeremy Corbyn has warned the prime minister.

The Labour leader said threatening to walk away from the talks without an agreement was not a sensible way of dealing with countries responsible for half of the UK's overseas trade.

His comments came amid weekend reports that European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker said Mrs May was from a "different galaxy" after they met last week for dinner in Downing Street.

Campaigning in Battersea, south London, Mr Corbyn said a Labour government would approach the negotiations with "respect and sense".