England 'facing shortfall of 42,000 nurses by 2020'

"Moreover, while pay structures and levels have been 'frozen', other aspects of NHS staff reward packages have been subject to significant reform - most notably pensions and bursaries for training."

"The 'national living wage' will also have impacted on pay differentials between staff.

It states: "By 2020, NHS staff will have had a decade of falling real pay and little - if any - scope for reform to allow the pay system to respond to wider labour market changes.

Staffing levels and worsening pay are to blame, according to the report by the Health Foundation.

England could be hit by a 42,000 shortfall in nurses by 2020, it has been revealed.

The report also notes that pay for NHS staff on pay bands 5 and above, which amounts to 625,000 people and includes all nurses, is expected to drop by 12% between 2010/11 and 2020/21, after accounting for inflation.

Without a change in pay policy the situation will get worse, the report says.

There is also a serious lack of coordinated workforce planning, according to the report, and the impact of Brexit on international recruitment may also add to the frustrations.

Anita Charlesworth, director of research and economics at the Health Foundation, described poor workforce planning as "one of the key risks facing the NHS".

She said: "We are still not training enough nurses, doing too little to stop nurses leaving, and there seems to be no plan for pay policy following almost a decade of pay restraint.

"On top of this, the impact of Brexit means that international recruitment - the health service's usual get out of jail free card for staff shortages - is at risk.

"Half of nurses don't feel staffing levels are safe.

"The stress this places on nurses is causing many to leave the health service, making it even harder to provide safe staffing levels and driving a vicious cycle which can't be escaped with more quick fixes or short-term solutions.

"Whatever the outcome of the election, the new government will have to finally get a grip of workforce planning in the health service."

A Conservative spokesman disagreed with the figures saying they "speculated on future pay".