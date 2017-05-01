Holidaymakers 'to be fined £80 for feeding seagulls'

Holidaymakers and seaside residents could be fined for feeding seagulls under new council powers in an effort to stop the birds attacking people.

East Devon District Council said people who feed the aggressive animals could be hit with an £80 fine as part of a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).

The ban comes after much debate about how to tackle what has been described as a "scourge" on Britain's seaside areas.

Iain Chubb, East Devon District councillor, said while gulls are an important part of the coastal environment, their behaviour could be problematic.