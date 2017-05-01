Man arrested after British woman dies on hen weekend in Benidorm

A man has been arrested over the death of a British woman on a hen party in Benidorm.

The woman, who has not been named, died on Saturday at a holiday apartment block in the popular tourist area in the south east of Spain.

The victim, reportedly from Scotland, was part of a group of 30 women who travelled to the resort for a hen weekend.

A British man has been arrested by police in Benidorm in connection with the incident.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are supporting the family of a British national who sadly died in Benidorm on April 29.

"We are in contact with the local authorities following the arrest of a British man."