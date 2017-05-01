New picture of Princess Charlotte released to mark her second birthday

A new picture of Princess Charlotte enjoying the outdoors has been released to mark her second birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they are "delighted" to share the photograph, taken by the Duchess, to mark their only daughter's birthday on Tuesday.

She is pictured at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall, wearing a yellow cardigan, decorated with images of sheep, while she sports a navy clip in her hair.

In a statement Kensington Palace said: "The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday.

"Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do."