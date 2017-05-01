Rumours: United plan £50m swoop for PSG star as Arsenal battle City for Koscielny replacement

Jose Mourinho has made Paris St Germain centre-back Marquinhos his top defensive target this summer and is ready to bring in the 22-year-old Brazil international in a £50 million deal. (The Mirror).

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel could find himself in a tug-of-war between Manchester United and Manchester City this summer after changing agent. (The Sun)

Arsenal and Manchester City are at the front of the queue for £50 million-rated Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, with the Dutchman's representatives already holding talks with both clubs. (Daily Star)

Marseille have been linked with a move for Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny if the 31-year-old France defender chooses to quit the Gunners at the end of the season. (The Sun)

Pep Guardiola could offer Manchester City's 20-year-old Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho to Borussia Dortmund as part of a possible deal to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to England. (The Sun)