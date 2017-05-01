Schoolgirl paralysed in gang shooting hopes to be 'a doctor and dancer'

Thusha now wants to be a doctor Credit: ITV

A schoolgirl paralysed in a gang shooting has revealed she hopes to become a "doctor and a dancer" as her recovery continues to surprise medics. Thusha Kamaleswaran was five when she was shot in the chest in Stockwell, South London, in her uncle's shop as a drug dealer dodged a bullet from a gang member. Britain's youngest victim of gun crime went into cardiac arrest twice before being rushed to hospital after the incident in 2011. Against the odds Thusha, now 11, who was told she would never walk again, has regained feeling in her legs and can take steps.

Thusha skipping in the shop moments before being shot Credit: Family CCTV

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, Thusha, who lives with her parents and brother in Ilford, East London, said: "I want to be a doctor and a dancer. "I'm doing physiotherapy every day for at least an hour at home." She previously told how she forgives her attackers - saying there is "no point dwelling on the past". Speaking last month, she said: “I have forgiven them for what they’ve done. There is no point keeping any hatred inside me. “I have to be positive and to look to the future — when hopefully I will be back on my feet again.” Although Thusha, who is in her first year at secondary school, still uses a wheelchair to get around, she is continually surprising doctors at the Stoke Mandeville Hospital spinal unit with her progress. Doctors now hope Thusha will be able to walk, but remain cautious about saying when this will happen.

Kazeem Kolawole, Nathaniel Grant, and Anthony McCalla Credit: Met Police