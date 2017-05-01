Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Several killed as storms and flooding sweep across US

The storms have flattened homes, uprooted trees and cut down power lines. Credit: APTN

At least 14 people have been killed and dozens injured in severe storms rolling across the US.

Vast swathes of Texas, Mississippi and Arkansas were struck by a strong line of storms that flattened homes, cut down power lines and knocked down trees.

Two people were killed by the storm in Mississippi, including a seven-year-old girl who died by electric shock and a two-year-old who was struck by a heavy, metal football goal post thrown by strong winds.

In Canton, a largely rural area 50 miles east of Dallas,Texas, search teams were seen going door to door after a tornado caused extensive damage.

Vehicles were destroyed after a tornado in Canton, US. Credit: PA

"It is heartbreaking and upsetting to say the least," Canton mayor Lou Ann Everett said.

The destruction cut a path 35 miles long and five miles wide, Ms Everett said.

The National Weather Service found evidence of four tornadoes - with one twister possibly on the ground for 50 miles.

Four people are believed to have died in storm-related incidents in the state.

Two deaths were also reported in Missouri, including a woman who drowned after being swept away in a car.

Rescue teams searched damaged buildings on Sunday. Credit: APTN

In Arkansas, five people were killed by flooding and winds, including a fire chief who was struck by a vehicle while working on the storm and a 10-year-old girl who drowned in Springdale.

Meanwhile rescuers in north-west Arkansas continued to look for an 18-month-old girl and a four-year-old boy who were in a car swept off a bridge by flood water, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said.