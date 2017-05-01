Several killed as storms and flooding sweep across US

At least 14 people have been killed and dozens injured in severe storms rolling across the US.

Vast swathes of Texas, Mississippi and Arkansas were struck by a strong line of storms that flattened homes, cut down power lines and knocked down trees.

Two people were killed by the storm in Mississippi, including a seven-year-old girl who died by electric shock and a two-year-old who was struck by a heavy, metal football goal post thrown by strong winds.

In Canton, a largely rural area 50 miles east of Dallas,Texas, search teams were seen going door to door after a tornado caused extensive damage.