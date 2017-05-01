Social media firms 'should face fines' over online hate

Social media giants could face multi-million pound fines under new plans to tackle online hate.

It comes after firms such as Google, Facebook and Twitter repeatedly failed to remove illegal content, according to MPs.

Examples included "dangerous" terrorist recruitment material, promotion of child sex abuse and the incitement of racial hatred.

The hard-hitting report by the Home Affairs Select Committee said "nowhere near enough is being done" to tackle the problem.

It also accused major firms of putting more effort into their profits than keeping the public safe.