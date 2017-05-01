- ITV Report
Theresa may considering tax breaks for middle-aged to help pay for elderly parents
Theresa May is considering giving tax breaks to middle-aged workers to help with the cost of caring for their elderly parents.
The policy would apply to the so-called "sandwich generation" having to pay for both child and elderly care.
The new measures would mirror childcare vouchers and see workers sacrifice some of their salary to benefit, but pay no tax on the vouchers.
It comes after the prime minister said the Tories had been working on a "sustainable solution" for the social care crisis.
This would build on the £2 billion announced for the sector by Chancellor Philip Hammond in the Budget.
The news comes as the PM prepares for a campaign visit to the North West in which she is expected to meet voters on the doorstep as well as deliver a speech.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will be in London as the party outlines its plan for a "consumer rights revolution" to introduce legal minimum standards for all rented homes.
Shadow housing secretary John Healey said the plans will empower renters to "call time on bad landlords" by setting standards to ensure homes are "fit for human habitation".
This is needed because people have "fewer rights renting a family home than you do buying a fridge-freezer", he added.
The proposals, which Labour would introduce if it wins the general election, include requirements for safe wiring and appliances, freedom from damp and vermin infestation, "appropriate" water and sewage facilities, appropriate facilities for preparing and cooking food, and general good repair.
The party would also introduce new powers for councils to license landlords and hit those who break the rules with "tough" fines.
While Lib Dem leader Tim Farron will take the so-called Liberal Democrat "fightback" to a trio of marginal constituencies.
He will also urge voters to elect MPs from his party to strike a blow to Mrs May's "hard Brexit agenda".
Mr Farron will be joined in three London seats by former cabinet ministers Sir Vince Cable and Sir Ed Davey, who are looking to make a comeback as MPs in the election, alongside the winner of the by-election which saw Zac Goldsmith ousted from the Commons, Sarah Olney.
He will visit Tory-held Kingston and Surbiton, and Sutton and Cheam, as well as taking the fight to Labour in Hornsey and Wood Green, promising to "paint swathes of London and the country yellow again".