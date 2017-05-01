Theresa may considering tax breaks for middle-aged to help pay for elderly parents

Theresa May is considering giving tax breaks to middle-aged workers to help with the cost of caring for their elderly parents.

The policy would apply to the so-called "sandwich generation" having to pay for both child and elderly care.

The new measures would mirror childcare vouchers and see workers sacrifice some of their salary to benefit, but pay no tax on the vouchers.

It comes after the prime minister said the Tories had been working on a "sustainable solution" for the social care crisis.

This would build on the £2 billion announced for the sector by Chancellor Philip Hammond in the Budget.

The news comes as the PM prepares for a campaign visit to the North West in which she is expected to meet voters on the doorstep as well as deliver a speech.