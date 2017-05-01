Blair on being 'hated' as be prepares for politics return

Tony Blair has admitted he finds it hard to be hated by some people - as he prepares to return to politics.

The former prime minister, who swept to power on a surge of popularity 20 years ago, said he wants to be a "part of the debate" as the General Election and a Brexit deal loom.

Mr Blair, who sparked anger by taking Britain into war with Iraq, said he is fully prepared to "get a bucket of wotsit poured over me".

But he told the Daily Mirror: "This Brexit thing has given me a direct motivation to get more involved in politics. You need to get your hands dirty and I will.

"That means getting out into the country and reconnecting."