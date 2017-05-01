- ITV Report
Blair on being 'hated' as be prepares for politics return
Tony Blair has admitted he finds it hard to be hated by some people - as he prepares to return to politics.
The former prime minister, who swept to power on a surge of popularity 20 years ago, said he wants to be a "part of the debate" as the General Election and a Brexit deal loom.
Mr Blair, who sparked anger by taking Britain into war with Iraq, said he is fully prepared to "get a bucket of wotsit poured over me".
But he told the Daily Mirror: "This Brexit thing has given me a direct motivation to get more involved in politics. You need to get your hands dirty and I will.
"That means getting out into the country and reconnecting."
In a separate interview with GQ magazine, the ex-Labour leader said his silence after he left power allowed others to portray him in a bad light.
He said: "That was definitely a mistake.
"If you read about what I have been doing these last 10 years you'd think I have just been going round the world making money, when I have spent the vast bulk of my time in the Middle East, in Africa, on the things I believe in."
Asked how he felt about being hated by some, he said: "Yep, it's hard.
"It's all about coming to terms with the fact that when you're running for power you can be all things to all people.
"But when you achieve power you have to make decisions and when that happens, and the process of government is your life, you become less popular."
The ex-PM criticised people who compare US President Donald Trump to some of history's worst dictators as "ridiculous".
And he warned Scotland about opting to break away from the UK, saying: "I do not think independence is sensible for Scotland even if Brexit happens."