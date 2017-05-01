US issues new terror travel warning for Europe

The US State Department has issued a new terror travel warning for Americans visiting Europe.

Citing recent attacks in France, Russia, Sweden and the UK, the alert says Islamic State and al-Qaida "have the ability to plan and execute terrorist attacks in Europe".

Airports, transport hubs, hotels, markets and shopping malls, tourists spots, places of worship and government buildings were listed as potential targets for terrorists to attack.

It advised citizens travelling to Europe to check the US embassy website in the country of travel for any recent security messages.

The alert expires on September 1, the department added.