US spy satellite launched into space by Elon Musk's SpaceX

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket carrying a classified satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office. Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux

A spy satellite has been launched into space by billionaire Elon Musk's Space X company. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Florida on Monday carrying the company's first satellite for the US military. The 23-story tall rocket launched from the Kennedy Space Center at 7.15am (local time) and landed again nine minutes later after propelling the satellite into orbit.

The spy satellite will be used by the US National Reconnaissance Office, an agency within the Defense Department that operates the nation's spy satellites. Nine minutes after takeoff, the rocket's main section touched down on a landing pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, just south of NASA's spaceport.

Billionaire Elon Musk has battled for years to work with the US military on space launches. Credit: AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File