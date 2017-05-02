400 patients treated by HIV positive doctor offered blood tests

More than 400 patients are being offered precautionary blood tests after being treated by a doctor with HIV.

The recall affects 401 patients who were under the care of the locum doctor, who has not been named, at three hospitals between June 2010 and February 2015.

Doctors have said the risk of transmission is "extremely low" as transmission of the virus "can only occur if health workers themselves have an injury with bleeding when they are delivering patient care".

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has recalled 121 patients, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust has recalled 223 and Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust has recalled 57.

The hospitals said patients who had undergone "invasive procedures where there is a potential risk of infection" had been identified and had been invited back for a precautionary blood test.

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) is an incurable blood-borne virus that attacks the immune system and is found in the bodily fluids of those infected with the disease.

Nottingham's medical director, Dr Stephen Fowlie, said the doctor had treated patients and then subsequently been diagnosed with HIV.

He said: "The risk that any patient has been infected by transmission of the virus from this doctor is extremely low.