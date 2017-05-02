Athletes condemn plans to erase sport's world records

Paula Radcliffe has condemned a move that would eliminate her record as the world's best. Credit: PA

All athletics world records set before 2005 are under threat of being erased under controversial plans to fight doping. Women's world marathon record holder Paula Radcliffe and men's triple jump world record holder Jonathan Edwards have both condemned a move that would see their historic achievements wiped out. Radcliffe, who ran her marathon best of two hours 15 minutes 25 seconds in London in 2003, attacked the plan as "cowardly" and "heavy handed" in a detailed Twitter posting on Monday night. "Although we are moving forward, I don't believe we are yet at the point where we have a testing procedure capable of catching every cheat out there, so why reset at this point?" she wrote.

Paula Radcliffe's time in 2003 has never been bettered by the women's elite. Credit: PA

"Do we really believe a record set in 2015 is totally clean and one in 1995 not? I am hurt and do feel this damages my reputation and dignity. "It is a heavy-handed way to wipe out some really suspicious records in a cowardly way by simply sweeping all aside instead of having the guts to take the legal plunge and wipe any record that would be found in a court of law to have been illegally assisted." European Athletics said its ruling council had accepted a project team's recommendations to overhaul the record lists in order to eliminate any doping doubts surrounding outstanding performances. The IAAF has only stored blood and urine samples since 2005. Triple jumper Edwards, who set his world record of 18.29 metres in 1995, echoed Radcliffe's claim that the IAAF lacked the "courage" to investigate individual record holders suspected of illegally enhanced performances.

Jonathan Edwards set his world record triple jump at the World Championships in Gothenburg in 1995. Credit: PA

"I wish they had the courage of their convictions," he told the Guardian. "If there are records that are unbelievable and suspicious, go for those." He added: "I thought my record would go some day, just not to a bunch of sports administrators. It seems incredibly wrong-headed and cowardly." Olympics legend Daley Thompson voiced his support for Radcliffe and Edwards.

Daley Thompson @Daley_thompson Follow Just read that @paulajradcliffe & @jde66 mayb having their WR's taken away,seems a shame that they get lumped in with the cheats

Under the new proposed standards, a world record would only be recognised if it met three key criteria:

it was achieved at a competition on a list of approved international events where the highest standards of officiating and technical equipment can be guaranteed.

the athlete had been subject to an agreed number of doping control tests in the months leading up to it.

and the doping control sample taken after the record was stored and available for re-testing for 10 years.

IAAF president Lord Coe endorsed the move as a "step in the right direction" as the sport fights for "credibility" over doping testing. "There will be athletes, current record holders, who will feel that the history we are recalibrating will take something away from them, but I think this is a step in the right direction and if organised and structured properly we have a good chance of winning back credibility in this area."

Sebastian Coe said athletics needed to win back credibility. Credit: PA