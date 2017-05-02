Bahamas 'disaster' Fyre Festival hit with $100m lawsuit

The organisers of the festival in the Bahamas branded a "complete disaster" have been hit with a $100m lawsuit alleging fraud.

The luxury-themed festival collapsed last weekend after hundreds of guests descended on the island to find no music, half-built tents and portable lavatories.

The event, run by rapper Ja Rule and business partners on the island of Exumas, had been advertised as "the cultural experience of a decade" with attendees such as supermodels Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski.

The lawsuit filed by a guest said: "The festival's lack of adequate food, water, shelter and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees.

"It was closer to The Hunger Games or Lord of the Flies than Coachella."