Brits 'facing Spanish holiday ban over fake food poisoning claims'

Brits are facing a Spanish holiday ban on all-inclusive hotel deals after reports of fake food poisoning claims.

Bogus gastroenteritis claims are said to have soared by 700% in the past year.

Hotel owners say they have been fleeced out of £42 million in the past 18 months, according to the Daily Mirror.

And some claims are being put in as long as two years after the holiday took place.

Each payout reportedly costs hotel bosses up to £5,000 a time - and "victims" only need a pharmacist's receipt for food poisoning medication to put in a claim.

One hotelier told the newspaper he was left £25,000 out of pocket by a bogus claim made by one family.

He said: "It's a scandal. Strangely they were the only ones who got sick, despite the hotel being practically full."