Controversial Thaad US missile system 'operating in South Korea'

A controversial US anti-missile system in South Korea is now operating and can defend the country against North Korean missiles, Seoul says.

The Terminal High Altitude Defence (Thaad) system set up at a converted golf course in Seongju, in the country's south-east, has "early capability" to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threat, Defence Ministry spokesman Moon Sang Gyun said.

He did not say when Washington and Seoul expected Thaad to be operating fully.

The Thaad battery had originally been due to enter operation by the end of 2017.

When completed, it will consist of six truck-mounted launchers that can fire up to 48 interceptors toward incoming missiles detected by the system's x-band radar.

The move has angered Seongju residents who fear North Korea may target their town and are worried about rumoured health hazards linked to Thaad's powerful radar.

Thaad has also sparked debate over its security benefits, causing people to question whether these would outweigh drawbacks if relations worsen with China, which sees the system as a threat, and have been angered by US president Donald Trump's statement that he would make South Korea pay £776.8 million for the system.

Both the US and South Korea say Thaad is crucial to counter North Korea's weapons advances.